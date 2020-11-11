Amanda Palmer Announces Free Live Stream Concert From Hawkes Bay Opera House in New Zealand

Home News Aaron Grech November 11th, 2020 - 4:38 PM

Indie performer Amanda Palmer has announced a free live stream concert from the Hawkes Bay Opera House in Auzland New Zealand, which is set to take place on November 14 at 7 p.m. NZST. According to the performer, this event will first be broadcast on Patreon for her subscribers on November 14, while the free stream will be broadcast via Crowdcast the following day.

“Just (sic) got finished with an epic light tech rehearsal for this weekends FREE live-streaming show at the hawkes bay opera house in hastings,” Palmer wrote on Instagram.

The performer scheduled a brief New Zealand tour this summer, as the COVID-19 pandemic shows that infection numbers were on the decline prior to her announcement. While Palmer was born in Boston, the artist moved to New Zealand prior to the pandemic, although she remains active with her U.S.-based political activism.

Last month Palmer joined Cameo, where she made custom videos for fans to help support Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. Each custom video cost their users around $250 and reportedly garnered $10,000 within the first three hours of Palmer’s launch on the platform.

Palmer had planned to record an album and tour with the Dresden Dolls as well, however COVID-19 prevented the duo from recording the project this year and shut down their planned 2021 tour. Despite the pandemic halting these developments, the two reunited for the first time in a decade for a cover of the Muppets’ “I’m Going to Go Back There Someday.” She also teamed up with Rhiannon Giddens for Portishead’s “It’s A Fire.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat