En Minor Announces November 2020 Live Stream Show from New Orleans

The Philip H. Anselmo-led En Minor has announced a 2020 live stream performance from The Orpheum Theater in their native New Orleans, Louisiana. This event will kick off on November 25 at 6:00 p.m. CST, with tickets available here starting at $9.

“To play a beautiful room like The Orpheum with all my guys in this particular band, and for the rest of the world to be able to watch, is a dream come true. This is honestly a once-in-a-lifetime gig,” Anselmo explained in a press release.

En Minor shows are a rare occurrence, as the band has only played a total of three live performances since their formation in 2017, with their latest event occurring last December. Unlike Anselmo’s more metal oriented projects, En Minor takes influence from groups such as Sisters of Mercy, The Birthday Party and The Cure’s early records.

The band released their debut studio album When the Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out back in September. This album was supported by the release of “Mausoleums” back in August and “Blue” in June. Their first single “On The Floor” was released in August 2019.

Anselmo is just one of the many high profile names involved with the band, which includes frequent collaborators Stephen Taylor, Kevin Bond and Jose Manuel “Blue” Gonzalez alongside, Paul Webb, Steve Darnal and Calvin and Joiner Dover. Taylor, Gonzalez and Bond all played alongside Anselmo with Superjoint, while the former two also joined the artist with his band Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat