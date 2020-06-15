Phil Anselmo’s En Minor Announces Debut Album When the Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out for September 2020 Release

Home News Drew Feinerman June 15th, 2020 - 1:36 PM

Pantera and Down lead singer Phil Anselmo’s group En Minor has announced its debut album, When the Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out, which is set to be released on September 5 of this year. The band released a teaser video to make the announcement. Pre-order purchases can be made here.

The video consists of a roughly one minute glimpse into the band’s sound and style. The band is playing what appears to be the album’s title track, as Anselmo’s deep and haunting vocals are supported by gloomy and ominous instrumentation accompaniment.

In addition to Anselmo, En Minor consists of his Down bandmate Jimmy Bower on drums, Kevin Bond on guitar and bass, Stephen Taylor on guitar, Calvin Dover on keys, Joiner Dover on bass and Steve Bernal on cello. Anselmo explains that the sound of the band is, “Ugly and beautiful, En Minor isn’t ‘party music.’ This is ‘kill the party music.’”

En Minor most recently performed live in Anselmo’s hometown of New Orleans in December of 2019, where they also announced the release of their debut album. The band provided fans with their first taste of music when they released their first single “On The Floor” back in August of last year. When asked about the influences of En Minor, Anselmo explained, “I guess it would be my, ‘Hello, great dark eighties of Sisters Of Mercy, of The Cure ‘Seventeen Seconds‘ record and ‘Faith‘ album.’ Early The Cure. Early U2. Nick Cave and the fucking Bad Seeds or The Birthday Party. David Bowie… I take all these influences and then somehow we came out with results.”

Check out the cover art for When the Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out below:

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat