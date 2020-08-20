En Minor Release Somber Video for Track “Mausoleums”

Home News Roy Lott August 20th, 2020 - 10:04 PM

En Minor has released the music video for their track “Mausoleums.” It will come off the group’s much-anticipated debut full-length LP, When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out, set for release this September via Housecore Records. The video sees the band performing the song live with beautiful guitar strings and cello.“We were not able to shoot the video we initially had in mind because of the pandemic, but the video rendered is beautifully somber,” Anselmo stated in a press release. “I’d like to thank the crew responsible for putting it all together, and I hope you enjoy it. Love to everyone!” Check it out below.

En Minor consists of former members of the band Superjoint including Stephen Taylor Kevin Bond and Jimmy Bower, Calvin and Joiner Dover of The Dover Brothers and Steve Bernal, who was the former first cellist in the Temple Symphony Orchestra.

Anselmo also discussed on what to expect for their debut, saying Not every song on the album is as morose and monochromatic as this single, but there’s little sunshine to be found. about this project, “Ugly and beautiful, En Minor isn’t ‘party music.’ This is ‘kill the party music.’”

“Mausoleums” follows the previously released “Blue,” also on the new album. “Mausoleums” metaphorically reflects the actual meaning of the word, a burial of one’s self and love.

Anselmo recently raised over $100,000 for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund through merchandise sales with his band Pantera. The band’s bassist Rex Brown stated in March that he would be open to a Pantera reunion with Anselmo and guitarist Zakk Wylde.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat