Quakers Shares Funky New Song “Radiola” Featuring Radioactivists

Home News Tristan Kinnett November 9th, 2020 - 7:23 PM

Hip hop production trio Quakers have released a new song called “Radiola” presenting a rap duo named Radioactivists. It’s their fourth single from their upcoming album Quakers II: The Next Wave, due this Friday, November 13, via Stones Throw.

It’s an abstract hip hop song with Radioactivists making the most of the opportunity to demonstrate their skills with complex wordplay, such as “Armed with the wisdom to eradicate the enemy/He kept low to the ground like a centipede, you feelin’ me?” The beat is distinguished by whirling cartoon sounds and effects over a repeated funky bass note, with drums only appearing in fills during some occasional pauses.

Quakers is made up of Portishead’s Geoff Barrow, Supa K aka Katalyst and 7STU7 aka Stuart Matthews. Their first album was a self-titled LP released in 2012 known for its experimental production and short track lengths featuring various underground rappers. Quakers II: The Next Wave will be a similar deal at 50 minutes long, 33 tracks, and 31 featured rappers.

Previous singles include another bass-led track with an ‘80s-influenced hook called “This Station” featuring Jeremiah Jae, a reggae-influenced track called “Approach With Caution” featuring Sampa the Great and an intense track about racial tensions called “Double Jointed” featuring The Koreatown Oddity.

A Quakers-presented Supa K album called Supa K: Heavy Tremors preceded their forthcoming album earlier this year and showcased 50 beats by Supa K. The trio indicated that they planned to release similar showcase albums for the other two members when they announced Quakers II: The Next Wave.

“The project has evolved organically, similar to last time,” Supa K said about the new record. “The world has changed and the music reflects that. We’ve all had enough of the global corruption and all those profiting from it.”