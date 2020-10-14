Quakers Release Reggae-Infused New Track “Approach with Caution” Featuring Sampa the Great

Home News Krista Marple October 14th, 2020 - 7:55 PM

Quakers have just released a collaboration track “Approach with Caution” including rapper Sampa the Great. The track is a part of their upcoming album II: The Next Wave. Quakers is an evolving supergroup trio made up of Supa K, known as Katalyst, 7STU7, known as Stuart Matthews and Fuzzface, known as Geoff Barrow.

The collaboration track has a vibrant beat that easily flows with Sampa the Great’s inspiring and independent lyrics. She does not refrain from highlighting the fact that she doesn’t care and emphasizes the importance of female independence. She believes that things should be done on your own terms and no one else’s.

The trio announced they were getting together on a hip hop project, now known as Quakers, back in 2012. Geoff Barrow was creating his fourth album at the time of the announcement. The self titled album contained 41 tracks with the help of 35 contributors. The self-titled album was released on March 27 of 2012.

After an 8 year hiatus, Quakers released a 50 track album, Supa K: Heavy Tremors in early September of this year.. The album was made up of music that was created by only Katalyst. Barrow took to social media to clear up any confusion on who produced the album and stated that he will be involved in future releases from Quakers.

Since their last album, “Katalyst has evolved into Supa K, 7STU7 has taken up intergalactic smuggling, and Fuzzface only communicates telepathically, silently overusing the Quakers operation from afar,” according to a press release. II: The Next Wave will be Quakers’ first album since releasing their self-titled album in 2012. The album will contain 33 tracks that will feature contributions from 31 different rappers. That album is set to release on November 13.