Quakers Drop First New Music in 8 Years with Supa K: Heavy Tremors Featuring 50 Beats by Katalyst

Quakers have released their first new music in eight years with the 50 track album, Supa K: Heavy Tremors. Made up of Katalyst, 7-Stu-7 Geoff Barrow of Portishead and Beak, the rap supergroup released their self-titled debut in 2012.

Katalyst had done the majority of the production for Quakers’ first album, and acts as the group’s main producer and songwriter. Along with the album release announcement, Barrow alluded to more music being released on Twitter, saying Supa K: Heavy Tremors is only part one.

“So Part One Of the @quakerbeats is released today,” Barrow said on Twitter.

Barrow also shared a photo of himself celebrating the album’s release on Twitter. A comment in the photo’s thread asked if the new album would be available as a physical copy, with Quakers’ official Twitter account replying that a vinyl will be available on November 13.

“November 13th 2xLP,” Quakers’ official Twitter page said.

Supa K: Heavy Tremors features brief beats, each under two minutes. The album highlights the versatility in production made between Katalyst, Barrow and 7-Stu-7. “Speak 2 Me” lends a transcendent, underwater sound while “Loud Music” gives bouncing horns and popping instrumentals. Fusing horns, electronic synths, drums, guitars and more, the album flexes Quakers’ skill and continual progress. Each track sounds entirely different from the next, encapsulating the variety of styles found in Hip Hop.

<a href="https://quakersuk.bandcamp.com/album/supa-k-heavy-tremors">Supa K: Heavy Tremors by Quakers</a>

Supa K: Heavy Tremors tracklist:

1. “Like A Drum”

2. “Speak 2 Me”

3. “Loud Music”

4. “Lets Get It”

5. “Life’s Highway”

6. “Flavor”

7. “Down Here”

8. “My People”

9. “It’s Here”

10. “Listen”

11. “Producer”

12. “I Know”

13. “The Gravy”

14. “Meditation”

15. “Magic”

16. “Power Struggle”

17. “Boogie Electric”

18. “Low Gear”

19. “Oh Shit”

20. “Blow Out”

21. “Spark Em”

22. “Wicked”

23. “Sucka”

24. “My Man”

25. “Sleep Talker”

26. “1967”

27. “Short Circuit”

28. “Zodiac”

29. “No Fakes”

30. “I Tried So Hard”

31. “WW3”

32. “Rain”

33. “Told Y’all”

34. “Think Positive”

35. “Lousy Odds”

36. “Heavy Tremor”

37. “It’s On”

38. “Ain’t Seen U Lately”

39. “First Light”

40. “Bust A Beat”

41. “Sparrow”

42. “Discrepancy”

43. “The Backburn”

44. “Liberation Is Near”

45. “Supa Fine”

46. “Bad Bwoy”

47. “Hang On”

48. “A Few Dollars More”

49. “A New Day”

50. “Think I’m Finished”