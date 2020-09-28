Quakers Featuring Geoff Barrow, Supa K and 7STU7 Announces First New Album in Eight Years Quakers II for November 2020 Release

Home News Tristan Kinnett September 28th, 2020 - 7:09 PM

Hip hop producer trio Quakers announced a full-length followup to 2012’s self-titled release.They are calling it Quakers II: The Next Wave and it’s out on November 13 via Stones Throw. It will be 50 minutes long with 33 tracks featuring 31 different rappers.

Along with the announcement, Quakers debuted a lead single called “Double Jointed” featuring The Koreatown Oddity. Instrumentally, it uses self-proclaimed “militant” drums, sparse keyboards and steady bass. The song features racially charged political lyrics such as “They do lynchings through the media now/You know slander, assassination of character” and “They say if you don’t like it go back to Africa/But ignorance is a worldwide epidemic so taking that suggestion really won’t end it.”

An accompanying music video primarily shows cutout animation of traditional African silhouette drawings and patterns on a pink background. During the outro, The Koreatown Oddity eats an ice cream sandwich on a park bench while a sample of a man singing “Don’t you want to go to America” over arpeggiating guitar plays.

The trio is made up of Fuzzface aka. Geoff Barrow, Supa K aka Katalyst and 7STU7 aka Stuart Matthews. Barrow did a lot of the programming, drums, keyboards and string arrangements for popular trip hop act Portishead. Since Portishead’s last album, he’s been focusing on experimental rock project Beak>.

Quakers presented Supa K’s 50-track beat tape earlier this month called Supa K: Heavy Tremors. It’s credited to Quakers as a group even though it’s just Supa K’s project, and Barrow referred to it as “Part One of the @quakersbeats,” possibly implying they’re each putting out a beat tape.





Quakers – II: The Next Wave Tracklist