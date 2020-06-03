Inara George of The Bird and The Bee Announces New Three Song EP The Youth of Angst

Home News Aaron Grech June 3rd, 2020 - 8:07 PM

Inara George, the primary singer for the indie duo The Bird and The Bee, has announced a three song EP titled The Youth of Angst, which is set to be released this Friday, June 5. While George has already officially released the first song “Brother,” the artist also recently premiered the following two tracks, “1973” and “Sex In Cars” on SoundCloud.

“1973” features a jangly acoustic guitar and catchy beat led by finger snaps, bass drum and a tambourine, before fading out into an ethereal string ensemble. “Brother” is an equally catchy song, with tambourines and a steady pop beat on top of George’s rock infused vocal delivery. “Sex In Cars” is a more stripped back song, with only an acoustic guitar accompanying George’s lone voice as she sings with a nostalgic tone.

The Bird and The Bee released a tribute to Van Halen last year as their second album in the Interpreting the Masters series. The duo also held a performance at the Grammy Museum last year, where they performed some of the Van Halen covers from the album, a Bee Gees cover, and their original music.

George was recently featured on the Songs for Swing Left compilation album released in 2018, which also held appearances from Kurt Vile and Andrew Bird. Her most recent studio album release Dearest Everybody came out that year as well.

“Dearest Everybody takes on many different perspectives throughout the album but each song is as personal and compelling as the next. It’s well rounded in terms of its musical styles and the lyrics are some of George’s most intimate and touching,” mxdwn reviewer Emerson Oliver explained.

The Youth of Angst tracklist

1. “1973”

2. “Brother”

3. “Sex In Cars”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela