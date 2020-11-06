Donald Glover Says Upcoming Album “Will Be My Biggest By Far”

Home News Aaron Grech November 6th, 2020 - 12:43 PM

Donald Glover, who is also known for making music under the name Childish Gambino, has an upcoming studio album in the works, which he says “will be my biggest so far.” This project will follow his last record 3.15.2020, which was released under the names Childish Gambino and Donald Glover Presents.

last music project was probably my best. but the one coming will be my biggest by far. listen to “new ancient strings” outside. — donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020

During his tweets he said 3.15.2020 was probably his best record to date, however he said that the upcoming project will be his “biggest” record to date. He also referenced his 2018 smash hit “This Is America,” stating “there is a lot (of magic) comin. yall thought i was hot in 2018.”

there is a lot (of magic) comin. yall thought i was hot in 2018. — donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020

It is unknown whether or not this project will be released under the Childish Gambino name. In 2017, he said his record following Awaken, My Love! would be his last as Childish Gambino, but he announced earlier this year that he still has more plans for the project.

Glover first released 3.15.2020 on his website Donald Glover Presents as an entirely single track record, although it was taken down and re-released 12 hours later under its full format. This record included the 2018 promotional single “Feels Like Summer,” which was re-titled as “42.26.” The music video for the original “Feels Like Summer” was an ode to many of the hip hop events in 2018, featuring Kanye West wearing a MAGA hat and animated cameos from J. Cole, Lil Pump, The Weeknd, Frank Ocean and Ty Dolla $ign.

The song was released alongside “Summertime Magic,” and followed the release of “This Is America” that year. “This Is America” went viral due to it unique blend of trap, international influences, catchy hooks and disturbing music video, which shows social unrest over racial injustice and gun violence on top of choreographed performances.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna