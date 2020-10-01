Donald Glover Says He’s Not Done with Childish Gambino Yet in Interview with Michaela Coen of I May Destroy You

Home News Tristan Kinnett October 1st, 2020 - 7:05 PM

Musician/screenwriter/actor Donald Glover said he “doesn’t feel like he’s done” with the Childish Gambino music project in an interview with I May Destroy You writer/director Michaela Coen. In 2017, Glover had said that his next album would be his last Childish Gambino project, and he released 03.15.20 in March.

In 2018, he confirmed the decision to retire the moniker although he’d signed a new record deal with RCA. Glover has now released four studio albums under Childish Gambino, Camp (2011), Because the Internet (2013), “Awaken, My Love!” (2016) and 03.15.20 (2020).

The topic came up when Coen asked if writing for either music or television is a spiritual experience for Glover. He answered that it was spiritual, but not in a religious way, “With writing, I definitely feel, like on the last project and on the project I’m working now, musically too, it’s all spiritual. It’s all spiritual. A feeling of ‘I love us. I love me’. I really do.”

Coen followed up to say “I really loved your last album, by the way. I played it a lot during the lockdown.” That’s when he said “I still don’t feel like I’m done with that [music] project.” Then he immediately went off on a tangent, “When the coronavirus hit, I was, like – this sounds super crazy – but a woman who I go to, almost a shaman, I told her I wanted to write a Bible.”

Glover had talked just before that about growing up as a Jehovah’s Witness and claimed to no longer be religious. He clarified that he’d talked to the woman years ago, but she’d told him he’d know when the time was right to write it, and the lockdown felt like that time to him.

He’s been focusing more on television/film than music lately, specifically his hit television series Atlanta and his recent film Guava Island. There’s also the possibilities of Glover playing Lando Calrissian in a Disney+ Star Wars spin-off series and acting in a Community movie, even though it’s been five years since the show ended.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna