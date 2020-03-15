Donald Glover Unceremoniously Releases New Album On His Website Donald Glover Presents

Home News Peter Mann March 15th, 2020 - 4:07 PM

Multi-talented rapper, actor, comedian, writer and producer Donald Glover, formerly known as Childish Gambino, has surprised his fans by releasing an impromptu live streamed album simply titled, Donald Glover Presents. As previously reported on Pitchfork, earlier today Sunday, March 15, “A bunch of new songs are streaming on a website called DonaldGloverPresents.com, and the link to the site was retweeted by Glover’s manager Fam Rothstein. (The RT has since been removed.) The website is streaming Gambino’s 2018 track “Feels Like Summer,” as well as songs that appear to feature Ariana Grande and 21 Savage. (Fans also claim that SZA appears.)”

Glover’s, under his rapper moniker Childish Gambino, latest musical offerings include his critically acclaimed Grammy-winning third studio album, 2016’s “Awaken, My Love!” and 2018’s EP Summer Pack which featured “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer.” After releasing his 2011 debut album Camp and his full length sophomore studio album 2013’s Because the Internet, which featured the smash hit “3005”, Gambino garnered major attention with his 2018 chart topping polarizing single “This Is America.” Since his studio album releases, Glover has also starred in film releases including 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story and 2019’s Disney live-action The Lion King. FX’s Atlanta (which Glover serves as creator, star, writer, director and executive producer) television series premiered back in 2016 and is going on its fifth season.

The aforementioned Pitchfork article furthers that, “It’s unclear what moniker Glover is using for the music on DonaldGloverPresents.com. In years past, he has maintained that he would retire the name Childish Gambino after his fourth album. In addition, it’s unclear what label—if any—is releasing the music on DonaldGloverPresents.com. He signed with RCA back in 2018, promising new music.”

Donald Glover can currently be seen on the Amazon Prime 2019 original film, Guava Island, which co-stars R&B sensation Rhianna. Guava Island is written by Glover’s brother Stephen Glover and directed by FX’s Atlanta oft-director Hiro Murai (making his directorial feature film debut).

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna