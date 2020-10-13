The Bird and The Bee Announce Holiday Album Put Up The Lights for October 2020 Release and Shares New Song and Cover of “Little Drummer Boy” with Dave Grohl

Home News Aaron Grech October 13th, 2020 - 12:17 PM

Indie pop musical duo The Bird and The Bee have announced a new holiday album Put Up The Lights, which is set for release on October 23, via No Expectations/ Release Me Records. Two tracks from the project, the original “You And I At Christmas Time” and their cover of “Little Drummer Boy” featuring Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, have also been released.

“You And I At Christmas Time” is a breezy pop song, as Inara George’s vocals float over the poppy instrumental, that takes elements of smooth jazz with its calm keys and funk synthesizers. Their take on “Little Drummer Boy” is more rock oriented with Grohl’s pounding drums and alternative rock progressions, that fit in well with George’s nostalgic vocals that manage to capture the Christmas spirit.

The band states that they’ve been planning this release since 2007, but it wasn’t until after the release of Interpreting the Masters, Volume 2 (A Tribute to Van Halen), that they committed to making this new project. Grohl also contributed to that project, and teamed up with the duo in 2019 for a performance of the Van Halen classic “Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love” on The Late Late Show with James. Van Halen experienced tragedy last week following the death of their lead guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

George has been busy with her own solo work as well, releasing a single called “Sex In Cars: Road Angel Project,” which also featured a Grohl collaboration. She also released a three song EP called Youth of Angst.

Put Up The Lights track list

1. You and I At Christmas Time

2. The Christmas Song

3. Sleigh Ride

4. Deck The Halls

5. Little Drummer Boy (feat. Dave Grohl)

6. Christmas Time Is Here

7. Merry Merry

8. Hallelujah Chorus

Photo Credit: Owen Ela