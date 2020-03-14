Rage Against the Machine Postpones Spring 2020 Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Home News Ashwin Chary March 14th, 2020 - 10:11 AM

Rage Against the Machine have postponed their first round of their reunion tour dates with Run The Jewels, due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, stating the safety and health of the concertgoers is of utmost importance to the bands. The bands have plans to resume their tour dates following May 20.

Rage Against the Machine was also set to take place at this year’s Coachella Festival, as one of the headlining acts, alongside Run The Jewels, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris and many more. Unfortunately, like many other festivals and tours, Coachella postponed their festival until this October, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SXSW has also been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus. Those whom have bought tickets to the festival have the option to defer their tickets to either 2021, 2022 or 2023.

Miami’s Ultra Music Festival was also canceled due to the coronavirus, as per a recommendation by Mayor Francis Suarez and city officials, to the festival organizers. The Ultra Music Festival was originally set to take place on Mar. 20-22, with an expected of 55,000 attendees.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson