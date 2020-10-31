See Chelsea Wolfe As Wonder Woman In DC: Dark Nights: Sonic Metalverse

Home News Kyle Cravens October 31st, 2020 - 7:32 PM

Chelsea Wolfes howling vocal cords will not be vibrating harmonically with musical backing in her newest venture, as she has been selected to voice Wonder Woman in a new DC series DC: Dark Nights: Sonic Metalverse. This series is inspired by the comic book crossover event Dark Nights: Death Metal by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, which in of itself is the sequel to the 2017 comic line, Dark Nights: Metal.

DC: Dark Nights: Sonic Metalverse is marketed as a sonic experience that is composed by Tyler Bates and has thus far released two episodes, “Paradise Island” and “Crisis Energy.” While both feature Chelsea Wolfe as Wonder Woman, she is not the only celebrity voice casted. The short film series features the likes of David Hasselhoff as Superman, Andy Biersack as Batman, Charles Fleischer as Joker with more being revealed in line with the release of new episodes. The third episode debuts on November 12.

The entire project has been well received, but anticipation is high for the official soundtrack, Dark Nights: Death Metal which is scheduled to be released sometime in 2021. While the entire track list and the featured artists have yet to be disclosed, “Broken Dreams, Inc.” by Rise Against was released as the first single for the album.

Chelea Wolfe has stayed quite busy in 2020. She just recently curated a haunting cover of Eraserhead’s “In Heaven” and also covered The Cramps’ “Sheena in a Goth Gang” back in May.

