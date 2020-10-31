Nine Inch Nails To Join Live Conversation With David Farrier In November To Discuss History Of The Band Ahead Of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Home News Kyle Cravens October 31st, 2020 - 7:45 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

New Zealand journalist David Farrier is set to discuss and celebrate the induction of the Nine Inch Nails into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside the band themselves. They will commune via a livestream on Facebook, hosted by Farrier himself. This comes just ahead of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on November 7.

In September, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame specified that official members and touring members of Nine Inch Nails would receive the honor. Historically, band founder Trent Reznor was the sole member of the band, that was until 2016, when Atticus Ross joined as an official member. The conclusive list of inductees includes Reznor, Ross, and touring guitarist Robin Finck, touring keyboardist Alessandro Cortini and touring drummer Ilan Rubin.

Nine Inch Nails is an industrial rock band, which formed in 1988, and is finishing off a rather busy year. They released two albums in 2020, first there was Ghosts V: Together and then Ghosts VI: Locusts. These albums are follow-ups to Ghosts I-IV, their instrumental 2008 album. Reznor and Ross recently won their first Emmy award for their musical score for HBO’s Watchmen series.

Nine Inch Nails join Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, whose iconic hit “Enjoy the Silence” was covered by Failure, T. Rex, The Doobie Brothers and The Notorious B.I.G. in this year’s 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee class. They will be inducted on Saturday, November 7 during a ceremony made available at 8pm EST to watch on HBO and to stream on HBO Max. The ceremony is set to feature a plethora of guests that will highlight the legacy of the inductees, including Luke Combs, Miley Cyrus, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Alicia Keys and Iggy Pop, just to name a few.

The 2019 inductee class included Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, Def Leppard, The Cure, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat