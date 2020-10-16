Ice Cube States He “Hasn’t Endorsed Anybody” in Upcoming Presidential Election Following Comments From Katrina Pierson

Home News Roy Lott October 16th, 2020 - 7:41 AM

Ice Cube has stated that he is not endorsing anyone for the upcoming presidential election. According to Brooklyn Vegan, a Twitter user resurfaced an old tweet made by the rapper in 2016 where he tweeted “I will never endorse a mothafucka like Donald Trump! EVER!!!,” to which then he replied back saying “I haven’t endorsed anybody.” He wasalso involved in some controversty after Trump administration senior official Katrina Pierson thanked him for “for his willingness to step up and work with Donald Trump” on The Platinum Plan, a plan that is set to help create 3 million jobs for Black Americans, make Juneteenth a national holiday and more. Cube responded on Twitter, saying “Black progress is a bipartisan issue. When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process.”

In a tweet made by The Washington Post, the magazine outlet tweeted a link to an article with the actual tweet saying “Ice Cube once rapped about arresting Trump. Now he’s advising the president on policy plans.” Cube then tweeted, “I will advise anybody on the planet who has the power to help Black Americans close the enormous wealth gap.”

In 2018, the rapper released a track called “Arrest the President,” which the song’s lyrics call for the arrest of President Trump, accusing him of treason.

