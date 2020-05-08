Failure Cancel Summer 2020 Full Album Tour Dates Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Home News Ariel King May 8th, 2020 - 9:08 PM

Failure has cancelled their full album tour for the summer of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band planned to perform their first three albums, Magnified, Fantastic Planet and Comfort all in full.

The band released a statement alongside their tour cancellation announcement, telling fans that while they have not yet set any rescheduled dates, they intend to continue with their tour when health officials say it is safe to do so.

“All nine shows are officially cancelled,” the band said in a statement. “The band have been planning and preparing to do the shows, but the reality is concerts like this are not going to be safe well past July, and may not be allowed to comeback until wide adoption of a vaccine is in place. Although the band does plan to eventually reschedule these shows, we feel it would be a mistake to rescheduled them at this point, when there is no realistic way of knowing when concerts will be safe again.”

Dates were set throughout the month of July with shows taking place at Thalia Hall in Chicago, The Echoplex in Los Angeles and The Bowery Ballroom in New York City. The tour was scheduled to have three nights at all three venues, with band playing one album in full each night.

Failure also announced they will be moving forward to producing a Box Set for their first three albums, which will be released soon. The vinyls had previously been delayed from manufacturing due to COVID-19.

“The band just received a second set of test pressings from the plant that is manufacturing the Failure 1992-1996 Box Set and they sound great,” the band said in their statement. “We are approving them and hope to see the Box Set move into production next week!”

The vinyl pressings are remasters of their first three albums made between 1992 and 1996. The band’s most recent album In the Future Your Body Will Be the Furthest Thing from Your Mind had been released in 2018.

Failure Cancelled Tour Dates:

07/09 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

07/10 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

07/11 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

07/16 – Echoplex – Los Angeles, CA

07/17 – Echoplex – Los Angeles, CA

07/18 – Echoplex – Los Angeles, CA

07/23 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

07/24 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

07/25 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

Photo credit: Marv Watson