Failure Delay Release of Vinyl Box Set Indefinitely Due to Manufacturing Issues Related to COVID-19 Outbreak

Aaron Grech April 7th, 2020 - 10:26 AM

The alternative rock band Failure have indefinitely delayed the release of their vinyl box set Failure 1992-1996, which was set to include remastered versions of their first three albums Comfort, Magnified and Fantastic Planet, due to manufacturing delays caused by COVID-19. Those who have already purchased the boxset however will be emailed codes for the digital downloads of those remastered tracks, and those who purchase the boxset today or in the future will also be given the download codes.

While the band has had to put the boxset release on hold, their upcoming tour this summer where they will perform those entire albums in full, is still set to go on as scheduled, as they are months away from the present date. The band will be hosting three nights at The Echoplex in LA, Thalia Hall in Chicago and The Bowery Ballroom in New York City for these performances.

The band released Comfort, Magnified and Fantastic Planet from the brief period of 1992 all the way to 1996, prior to the band’s first hiatus in 1997. This upcoming boxset was made after the group got their hands on the original masters, along with some unreleased work which will be included on this record.

“Almost everything people have heard from these albums has been sourced from 16bit digital files made in the ‘90s, which was state of the art at the time,” explains the band’s frontman Ken Andrews. “But when we found out we were getting our hands on the original analog master tapes, and with all the confusion and lack of quality control on several of the previous iterations, we set out to create the definitive versions of Comfort, Magnified and Fantastic Planet. Everything has been sourced directly from first generation multitrack and stereo master tapes. This is us finally getting to present our early work the way we’ve always wanted to.”

The group reunited back in 2014, releasing The Heart Is a Monster the following year to modest commercial and critical success. Their most recent album In the Future Your Body Will Be the Furthest Thing from Your Mind was released in 2018.

Failure 1992-1996

Comfort 12″ Black Vinyl

1. Submission

2. Macaque

3. Something

4. Screen Man

5. Swallow

6. Muffled Snaps

7. Kindred

8. Pro-Catastrophe

9. Princess

10. Salt Wound

Magnified 12″ Black Vinyl:

1. Let It Drip

2. Moth

3. Frogs

4. Bernie

5. Magnified

6. Wonderful Life

7. Undone

8. Wet Gravity

9. Empty Friend

10. Small Crimes

Fantastic Planet 12″ Black Double Vinyl:

1. Saturday Saviour

2. Sergeant Politeness

3. Segue 1

4. Smoking Umbrellas

5. Pillowhead

6. Blank

7. Segue 2

8. Dirty Blue Balloons

9. Solaris

10. Pitiful

11. Leo

12. Segue 3

13. The Nurse Who Loved Me

14. Another Space Song

15. Stuck On You

16. Heliotropic

17. Daylight

Outtakes (not listed in sequence) 12″ Black Vinyl:

Petting the Carpet

You’re Too Much *

Gone

Lunch *

Pennies *

Rat Sack *

Wake Up

Count My Eyes *

Comfort *

Solaris 2014

* – Previously unreleased

Tour Dates:

7/09 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall (performing Comfort and more)

7/10 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall (performing Magnified)

7/11 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall (performing Fantastic Planet)

7/16 Los Angeles, CA – The Echoplex (performing Comfort and more)

7/17 Los Angeles, CA – The Echoplex (performing Magnified)

7/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Echoplex (performing Fantastic Planet)

7/23 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom (performing Comfort and more)

7/24 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom (performing Magnified)

7/25 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom (performing Fantastic Planet)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat