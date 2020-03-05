Tenacious D Announces Fall 2020 Swing State Tour Dates

Home News Ashwin Chary March 5th, 2020 - 5:29 PM

American rock comedy duo, Tenacious D, have announced their Swing State 2020 tour dates. The duo has partnered up with 46 for 46, and will travel across the United States to promote voter registration and overall civic action through music.

The duo will be kicking off their tour on Sept. 25, in Davenport, IA, at the Adler Theatre, and will conclude their tour on Oct. 9, in New York, NY, at the Radio City Music Hall. American symphony orchestra will perform alongside the duo in Washington, DC, on Oct. 4, at the Merriweather Post Pavilion.

“It is time for Tenacious D to RIDE and help save the world from Trumpian destruction,” the duo said. “With great rock comes great responsibility.”

Tickets for this tour go on sale Mar. 6, at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets for presale are currently available.

Tenacious D Fall 2020 Tour dates:

09/25/20 – Davenport, IA – Adler Theatre

09/26/20 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

09/27/20 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre

09/29/20 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

10/1/20 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center

10/2/20 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater

10/4/20 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion (w/ Soulful Symphony)

10/5/20 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center

10/7/20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

10/9/20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer