Tenacious D Announces Fall 2020 Swing State Tour Dates

American rock comedy duo, Tenacious D, have announced their Swing State 2020 tour dates. The duo has partnered up with 46 for 46, and will travel across the United States to promote voter registration and overall civic action through music.
The duo will be kicking off their tour on Sept. 25, in Davenport, IA, at the Adler Theatre, and will conclude their tour on Oct. 9, in New York, NY, at the Radio City Music Hall. American symphony orchestra will perform alongside the duo in Washington, DC, on Oct. 4, at the Merriweather Post Pavilion.
“It is time for Tenacious D to RIDE and help save the world from Trumpian destruction,” the duo said. “With great rock comes great responsibility.”
Tickets for this tour go on sale Mar. 6, at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets for presale are currently available.
Tenacious D Fall 2020 Tour dates:
09/25/20 – Davenport, IA – Adler Theatre
09/26/20 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
09/27/20 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre
09/29/20 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
10/1/20 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center
10/2/20 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater
10/4/20 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion (w/ Soulful Symphony)
10/5/20 – Richmond, VA – Dominion Energy Center
10/7/20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
10/9/20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
