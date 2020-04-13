Karen O Performs Rarely-Played Yeah Yeah Yeahs Song “Our Time” On Live Stream

Home News Aaron Grech April 13th, 2020 - 6:47 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Karen O of the influential indie rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs has dug up one of the band’s classic deep cuts titled “Our Time” on a recent livestream uploaded to Instagram. The performer played this song with a simple red acoustic guitar, along with some colorful lights, which illuminated a dark room.

“So maybe you hate the year so far – don’t blame you if you do – it’s the year to be hated,” she posted on an Instagram caption featuring the performance. “Here’s a YYY deep cut from my heart to yours, and f*ck yeah for everyday you make it through knowing somehow it’s gonna be alright. but couldn’t do it without the essential works. thank you we love ya!”

“Our Time” originally appeared as the closing track on the band’s 2001 self-titled EP, a couple of years before their breakout debut album Fever to Tell. According to Setlist.fm, the band last performed this song back in 2010, during a concert held at the Mercury Lounge in New York City.

Karen O stated that “it feels like time” to make more music with the group back in February, however the recent shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic likely stalled the group’s plans to record. The band’s last album titled Mosquito came out in 2013, although the outfit has continued to perform at various shows world wide.

The artist teamed up with producer Danger Mouse last year for their collaborative album Lux Prima, an indie pop record. Some of the tracks ventured into a more experimental style with large soundscapes, as opposed to Karen O’s work with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

