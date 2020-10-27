Dirty Projectors Announces Final EP of 2020 Ring Road for November 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech October 27th, 2020 - 7:09 PM

DIRTY PROJECTORS

The Dirty Projectors will be releasing their final EP of the year Ring Road on November 20, which is set to conclude their 5 EP anthology that began with Windows Open in March. This latest EP sees the band returning to their full band sound, as each previous project focused on a specific band member.

The group have also released a new song from the upcoming EP called “Searching “Spirit,” which is accompanied by a lyric video showing a snowy mountain landscape shot from a helicopter. The song is a laid back indie rock song, with some folk-inspired electric guitar chords and soothing vocal performances that capture the majesty and bewilderment of the unknown.

Each EP consisted of a different style, with Window Open seeing existential folk sung by Maia Friedman, Felicia Douglass exploring future soul on Flight Tower, Dave Longstreth channeling Arthur Russell, Chet Baker and João Gilberto on Super João and Kristin Slipp blending orchestral glitch on Earth Crisis. Altogether these EPs consist 20 songs, and are being sold as a limited edition box set, as a standard black double LP, as a CD, and as a deluxe box set of five 12″ colored vinyl.

“For me, these songs are about rediscovering that place, after the stereo ouroboros of the Ivo Shandor era (Dirty Projectors, Lamp Lit Prose). And I think for us – Felicia, Maia, Kristin, Mike and me – it’s about finding it for the first time: playing, writing, learning together as a new band,” Longstreth explained in a press release back in August.

Ring Road EP track list

1. Por Qué No

2. Searching Spirit

3. No Studying

4. My Possession