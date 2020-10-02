Dirty Projectors Surprise Release Earth Crisis EP and Share Accompanying Short Film

Home News Roy Lott October 2nd, 2020 - 8:30 AM

DIRTY PROJECTORS

Dirty Projectors has released a new EP called Earth Crisis, the fourth installment in their series of five EPs released this year. Earth Crisis also comes with an accompanying short film by Encyclopedia Pictura. The stop-motion film takes viewers on a journey of a man who goes through a tough loss but finds the light at the end knowing that everything will be okay. Check out the stunning visual below.

According to Pitchfork, each Dirty Projectors EP released thus far has featured a member of the band taking the lead. Earth Crisis finds vocalist/keyboardist Kristin Slipp at the lead alongside Dave Longstreth. The band first released Windows Open earlier this year, with the announcement of the full series shortly after. They then released Flight Tower a few weeks late with its lead single “Lose Your Love.” The third EP Super João released at the beginning of September along with an accompanying music video for “Holy Mackerel.” The band’s record label will release all five volumes in a set that is set for a November 20 release date.

The group also released a cover of the John Lennon classic “Isolation” with proceeds from the cover going to MusiCare’s COVID-19 relief fund. Another new song was released earlier this year as well called “Overlord” in tribute to our technological masters. This marked the band’s first new song with their new lineup consisted of Maia Friedman on lead vocals and guitar, Nat Baldwin on bass, Mike Johnson on drums, Mauro Refosco on congas and Felicia Douglass and Kristin Slipp on additional vocals.

Earth Crisis EP Tracklist

1. Eyes On The Road

2. There I Said It

3. Bird’s Eye

4. Now I Know