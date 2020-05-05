Dirty Projectors To Release 5 EPs in 2020, Announce Flight Tower EP for June 2020 Release and Share New Song “Lose Your Love”

Home News Drew Feinerman May 5th, 2020 - 11:32 AM

DIRTY PROJECTORS

Brooklyn based indie rock band Dirty Projectors have announced plans to release five new EPs throughout 2020, including their first EP, Windows Open, which was released in late March of this year. They have officially announced the second EP, Flight Tower, which will be drop on June 26th, and have shared the first single from the EP, “Lose Your Love,” along with the video.

The song is upbeat, funky, and rooted in gospel, and is a drastic departure from the band’s usual style. The vibrant purple color present throughout the video is reflective of the high energy nature of the song. The lead is sung by Felicia Douglass, and the harmonies that are infused in the hooks provided by Maia Friedman and Kristin Slipp tie the entire song together. Overall, the vibrant production combined with the uplifting vocal performance combine for a fun lead single that brings a punch much needed energy.

The five EPs are all set to feature different vocalists of the band, Maia, Felicia, Kristin & Dave, while the final EP is set to feature all four vocalists switching off verses. Miai will likely be featured on Flight Tower, as she delivered the lead vocal performance for the EP’s lead single.

Aside from the announcement of the upcoming five EP’s, Dirty Projectors remained relatively inactive throughout quarantine. They did, however, release a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation” in March in an effort to raise money for MusiCare’s COVID-19 relief fund.

Check out the cover art for Dirty Projector’s upcoming EP, Flight Tower, below:

Flight Tower Track List:

Inner World

Lose Your Love

Self Design

Empty Vessel