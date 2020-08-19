Dirty Projectors Announce New EP Super João for September 2020 Release and 20-Song Anthology 5EPs for November 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech August 19th, 2020 - 12:18 PM

DIRTY PROJECTORS

Its been a busy year for the Dirty Projectors, who announced that there were releasing a total of five EPs this year, which have now been confirmed to be part of one 20-track anthology. This anthology will contain the two previously released EPs Flight Tower and Windows Open, alongside the newly announced third EP Super João, out on September 4.

The two remaining EPs that will make up this collection have not been announced as of press time, however the entire collection will be released physically and digitally via Domino on November 13. Super João will contain four new songs written, produced and performed by Dave Longstreth, with additional lyrics by Kyle Field.

A new music video directed by Longstreth for the project’s first single “Holy Mackerel” has also been released. This simple visual shows Longstreth performing in front of a green screen as images of cellphone recordings are placed throughout the clip. The track is a hypnotic, yet gentle indie pop track, with elements of Brazillian bossa nova present throughout its rhythm and catchy guitar chords, while Longstreth’s soft vocals complement this ethereal sound.

This new project takes inspiration from Arthur Russell, Chet Baker and João Gilberto, whose name inspired the project. “For me, these songs are about rediscovering that place, after the stereo ouroboros of the Ivo Shandor era (Dirty Projectors, Lamp Lit Prose). And I think for us – Felicia, Maia, Kristin, Mike and me – it’s about finding it for the first time: playing, writing, learning together as a new band,” Longstreth explained in a press release.

The Dirty Projectors released a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation” in March and a song titled “Overlord” in February.

Super João track list

1. Holy Mackerel

2. I Get Carried Away

3. You Create Yourself

4. Moon, If Ever