Oneohtrix Point Never Announces New Album Magic for October 2020 Release and Shares Prelude Playlist Drive Time Suite

September 24th, 2020 - 10:14 PM

Oneohtrix Point Never has announced his new album called Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, is set to be released on October 30 via Warp. Real name Daniel Lopatin, he has shared a trio of songs called “Drive Time Suite,” “Cross Talk I,” “Auto & Allo,” and “Long Road Home.” “Long Road Home”  features vocals from Caroline Polachek. Listen to the suite below and Magic’s tracklist.

Magic Oneohtrix Point Never album name a reference to a misheard play on words of Boston’s Magic 106.7. The 17-track LP follows two EPs from 2018 called The Station and Love in the Time of Lexapro. The last full-length studio album as Oneohtrix Point Never was 2018’s Age Of.

Lopatin teased the album earlier this month via Instagram, with a video of a sharp sine wave, an animation of an old computer with a sad face on it and the words “Sorry we’re having a little problem…” set the scene.

Aside from this project, Lopatin had also with the Safdie Brothers to score their latest films Uncut Gems and Good Time in 2017. He most recently The Weeknd’s critically acclaimed album After Hours, released earlier this year. Both performed the track “Scared to Live” on Saturday Night Live in March, which samples Elton John’s “Your Song.” Lopatin also produced the “Repeat After Me (Interlude)” with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala.

Magic Oneohtrix Point Never Tracklist:
01. Cross Talk I
02. Auto & Allo
03. Long Road Home
04. Cross Talk II
05. I Don’t Love Me Anymore
06. Bow Ecco
07. The Whether Channel
08. No Nightmares
09. Cross Talk III
10. Tales From The Trash Stratum
11. Answering Machine
12. Imago
13. Cross Talk IV / Radio Lonelys
14. Lost But Never Alone
15. Shifting
16. Wave Idea
17. Nothing’s Special
