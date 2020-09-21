Oneohtrix Point Never Posts Instagram Video Teasing Warp Release Called “Magic”

Home News Tristan Kinnett September 21st, 2020 - 5:53 PM

Electronic producer Oneohtrix Point Never teased something called “Magic” with the Warp Records logo included along with the title. The teaser was uploaded to Instagram as a short video with a preview of some new music.

In the video, a sharp sine wave, an animation of an old computer with a sad face on it and the words “Sorry we’re having a little problem…” set the scene. Once they drop away, the music starts playing over visuals of an abstract ocean with vibrant colors. After the colors change for a while, the word “Magic” zooms in one letter at a time, followed by “OPN” and the Warp logo.

The music hints at being another of OPN’s more atmospheric electronic releases, with some full synth strings and sweeping bass giving it a cinematic feel. Non-rhythmic use of drums and echoing electronics add to the fullness of the sound while fitting in with the aquatic visuals. There’s also some added sound effects as the words appear on screen that seem to call back to Oneohtrix Point Never’s nostalgic 80’s aesthetic.

The man behind the OPN name, Daniel Lopatin, recently contributed some production to The Weeknd’s latest album, After Hours. He also scored the last two Safdie Brothers’ films, Good Time (2017) and Uncut Gems (2019). The Weeknd also made an appearance in the latter, acting as himself. OPN’s last non-soundtrack album was 2018’s Age Of, which was his first album to prominently include his own vocals.

There’s no further news whether “Magic” will be a single, an album or something else entirely. No release date has been announced yet.

It’s worth mentioning that Lopatin picked the Oneohtrix Point Never moniker as a derivative of the name of the Boston soft rock radio station Magic 106.7. A release called “Magic” could also be a reference to that.