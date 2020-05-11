Nicole Atkins Channels Muscle Shoals On New Song “Mind Eraser”

Home News Aaron Grech May 11th, 2020 - 10:43 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins has released a new song titled “Mind Eraser,” a new single from her upcoming album release Italian Ice, which is set to be released on April 17th via Single Lock Records. This latest single was o-written with My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel, and recorded at the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

“Mind Eraser” channels the classic production from Muscle Shoals, which is noted for releasing numerous pop hits from legendary acts such as Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin and Otis Redding. This song blends in rhythm instrumentals inspired by classic blues, baroque pop string elements and Atkin’s vintage laden pop vocal performance for a track that brings the iconic 1960s Muscle Shoals into the modern age.

Italian Ice is set to feature guest appearances from Seth Avett, John Paul White and Erin Rae, with further songwriting credits from Britt Daniel and Hamilton Leithauser. Atkins previously released music videos for the songs “Domino” and “Captain.”

Her backing band features two Muscle Shoals veterans, David Hood and Spooner Oldham, who perform as the sessions group the Swampers, alongside Dap-Kings’ Binky Griptite and Jim Sclavunos and Dave Sherman of Nick Cave’s Bad Seeds.

“Musically, it doesn’t make any sense,” Atkins said in a statement regarding the features on Italian Ice. “But I’m a superfan of all of them, and we ended up with the weirdest, craziest band ever. It just became this awesome misfit party.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat