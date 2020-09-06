Spirit Adrift Take the Listener Above the Atmosphere in New Track “Astral Levitation”

Home News Peter Mann September 6th, 2020 - 6:44 PM

Phoenix, Arizona-based heavy metal collective, Spirit Adrift, recently released their latest single “Astral Levitation” off their forthcoming fourth full-length studio album, Enlightened in Eternity, slated for an October 16 release, via 20 Buck Spin/Century Media. According to a press release, the latest single by, “…Spirit Adrift displays all the elements the band has become known and loved for, with an even more soulful, powerful vocal approach. There are lumbering mid-tempo traditional doom sections, unforgettable vocal lines, ethereal psychedelic passages, a blistering solo section that summons the most bombastic hard rock vibes, and of course, tons of epic guitar harmonies.”

The clean, yet stridently ardent guitar riffs displayed on Spirit Adrift’s “Astral Levitation” is reminiscent to the iconic heavy metal staples of Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath. The accompanying lyric video for “Astral Levitation,” released this past Friday September 4, displays stoic images no doubt that of the forthcoming album’s artwork, that complements well with the tone of Spirit Adrift’s latest hard hitting metal banger of a single. The track’s thunderous strings are as blistering as the steady percussive drums that make up for a delightful heavy metal listen. To listen to Spirit Adrift’s “Astral Levitation” stream below, via YouTube.

Spirit Adrift is the brainchild behind multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Nate Garrett which was birthed, in the wake of his sobriety, back in 2015. Garrett, whom serves as the collective’s vocalist, bassist and guitarist as well as keyboards/production, along with drummer Marcus Bryant have recorded a total of four full-length studio albums. Spirit Adrift’s debut studio album was released back in 2016 entitled, Chained to Oblivion, via Prosthetic Records. The subsequent follow-up projects include: 2017’s Curse of Conception, 2019’s Divided by Darkness, via 20 Buck Spin, and the forthcoming Enlightened in Eternity.

According to the above source, Spirit Adrift’s frontman Garrett spoke of the genesis behind their latest single “Astral Levitation”, “‘…is about searching within for untapped power during times of darkness and despair. It’s an empowering soundtrack to the challenging times we all currently face.” As previously reported, here on mxdwn, “Enlightened in Eternity includes Nathan Garrett on vocals and guitars and Marcus Bryant on drums. It was engineered and mixed by Ryan Bram, produced by Bram, Bryant and Garrett and mastered by Howie Weinberg and Will Borza.”

As of late Spirit Adrift recently released an EP back in June titled Angel & Abyss Redux. As previously reported, “Spirit Adrift released a new EP, Angel & Abyss Redux, via Bandcamp to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense fund in celebration of Juneteenth. The EP features a remix of their song “Angel & Abyss,” as well as covers of Rocky Erickson and Jimi Hendrix.”