Spirit Adrift Releases Angel & Abyss Redux EP Featuring Covers of Rocky Erickson and Jimi Hendrix to Benefit NAACP Legal Defense

Spirit Adrift released a new EP, Angel & Abyss Redux, to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense fund in celebration of Juneteenth. The EP features a remix of their song “Angel & Abyss,” as well as covers of Rocky Erickson and Jimi Hendrix.

Spirit Adrift founder and lead singer, Nate Garrett, included a statement on the Bandcamp page for the EP, explaining how he felt the need to release something for Bandcamp’s Juneteenth fundraiser.The music streaming service will be donating 100 percent of their proceeds in honor of the holiday, which celebrates when the last slaves were set free in the United States on June 19, 1865.

“When Marcus and I caught wind that Bandcamp was donating its proceeds on June 19 2020 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, we felt compelled to contribute somehow,” Garrett said in the statement. “Since our forthcoming record has zero clean guitar on it, we thought it would be cool to do something with an ‘unplugged’ type of vibe.”

Garrett worked to get the EP together so it could be released in time for Bandcamp’s Juneteenth fundraiser. He also explained in the statement how he chose the song selection.

“After speaking with Dave at 20 Buck Spin, the idea grew beyond just the initial thought of reworking ‘Angel & Abyss,’” Garrett said. “I’ve been wanting to cover ‘I Think Of Demons’ since the beginning of the band, so that was an obvious choice. ‘The Wind Cries Mary’ is one of the first songs I ever learned to play, and Hendrix is the reason I picked up a guitar in the first place. Another obvious choice.”

He continued to explain how he and Marcus Bryant recorded their parts, both working separately at their own houses as friends helped with the rest of the EP. Garrett also thanks everyone “who is standing up for what is right,” stating his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Angel & Abyss Redux” includes scaling piano’s and soft, soothing sounds. Garrett’s deep voice includes a slight edge as acoustic strums bring a slightly whimsical sound. The slow tune incorporates harmony throughout the band, voices echoing over one another as they’re lyrics moan. The acoustics at the end of the song pick up in pace, strumming quickly as Garrett’s voice rises in pitch.

Spirit Adrift then covers Roky Erikson & The Aliens “I Think of Demons,” Garrett’s voice rising as an eclectic electric guitar strumming. The peppy sound contrasting on the lyrics describing waiting for Satan.

A cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “The Wind Cries Mary” gives Garrett’s ringing voice clearly singing Hendrix’s lyrics. Sticking close to the original, Garrett gives “The Wind Cries Mary” a haunted sound, his voice thick through each word. The guitar echoes in the back, distant and psychedelic.

Spirit Adrift’s Garrett had recently joined Two Minutes To Late Night for a cover of Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ in the Years” alongside Marissa Nadler, Stephen Brodsky and members of Witch Taint and High on Fire.

Angel & Abyss Redux EP track list:

1. “Angel & Abyss Redux”

2. “I Think of Demons” (Roky Erickson & The Aliens)

3. “The Wind Cries Mary” (Jimi Hendrix Experience)