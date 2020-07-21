King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Postpones 2020 Tour Dates for a Second Time & Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates Including Three Hour Marathon Shows

Home News Aaron Grech July 21st, 2020 - 5:40 PM

Rock outfit King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have postponed their 2020 tour dates once again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band were originally set to tour this spring and were set to host a few select marathon shows, where they intended to play 3 hours worth of material from across their entire 15 album discography.

These three marathon sets have also been rescheduled for 2021 and will take place at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California and the Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado. The Berkeley show will kick off the tour on October 4, while the Morrison events will take place on two nights on October 11 and 12.

“Unfortunately we’re forced to postpone this incredibly exciting tour again,” the band wrote in a statement. “We miss shows so much! But we must listen to the science, be responsible and do the right thing. Such is the world in this particular time in space. By the time we get back into it, we’ll have at least a couple of new records for ya’ll.”

While the band formed in 2010, they have been one of the most prolific musical acts in recent memory, dropping a total of 15 studio albums within the span of seven years. Last year alone saw the release of a thrash metal album Infest The Rats Nest, and their take on boogie and blues rock Fishing for Fishies. Their most prolific year by far however was 2017, which saw the release of five studio projects Flying Microtonal Banana, Murder of the Universe, Sketches of Brunswick East, Polygondwanaland and Gumboot Soup. The band also released music this year and debuted a music video for “Honey.”

2021 Tour Dates

10/4 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theater (marathon set)

10/5 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

10/6 Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

10/7 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

10/11 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks (marathon set)

10/12 Morrison, CO – Red Rock (marathon set)

10/15 St. Paul, MN – The Palace Theatre

10/16 Chicago, IL – Radius

10/17 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

10/19 Toronto, ON – TBA

10/20 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

10/22 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

10/23 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

10/25 Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/25 Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna