Trash Talk To Release Postponed Squalor EP This Week

Hardcore punk band Trash Talk announced they will be releasing their Squalor EP this Friday, June 19. The original release date, which had been set for June 5, was postponed in support of the Black Lives Matter protests.

The band released a video in addition to the announcement, including visuals of graffiti being painted along city streets, imagery incorporating an upside-down peace sign and “SQUALOR” being written across buildings.

“Squalor is out Friday! This is not a distraction but a soundtrack to keep being loud,” the band said in a Facebook post.

Earlier this month, the band had made a statement on Facebook announcing the postponement of Squalor. In the post, they explained their full support of the Black Lives Matter movement and encouraged fans to protest and not remain silent.

“We are black lives, we stand for black lives,” Trash Talk said in a statement on Facebook. “Now is not the time for entertainment, it is time for action. With that being said.. We are postponing our upcoming release until further notice. Be safe. Use your voice.”

Squalor will be the band’s first EP in four years, and was made alongside Kenny Beats, born Kenny Blume. Blume joined the band on production for each track off the EP, the first time Trash Talk included the same producer to work with them through a single project in full.

Squalor will also be released as a physical cassette tape, made available through the band’s website. While the limited edition blue cassettes have already been sold out, a regular cassette is still available.

Earlier in May, the group released the first single off the EP, titled “Something Wicked.” They sought out Japanese artist Verdy to help with the artwork for Squalor, the band having first met Verdy while on tour in Japan. Verdy brought the word “squalor” to life for the EP’s cover, piles of trash and tents lining city streets amid broken windows.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat