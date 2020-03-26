Twitch Announces Stream Aid 2020 Live Stream Featuring AlunaGeorge, Die Antwoord, Diplo, Kaskade, Kevin Gates and More

Home News Aaron Grech March 26th, 2020 - 9:21 AM

The popular streaming platform Twitch has announced Stream Aid 2020, a livestream concert featuring the likes of electronic pop duo AlunaGeorge, alternative hip hop group Die Antwoord, rapper Kevin Gates, along with EDM DJs Kaskade and Diplo. This event will take place this Saturday on March 28th from 9 am to 9 pm.

This livestream will go to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO), who are dealing with the pandemic on a global scale. This event is also set to have a variety of special celebrity and professional athlete appearances, along with some gaming tournaments, which include Fortnite and the popular card game Uno.

Other prominent performers on the lineup include Brian Aubert of Silversun Pickups, Barry Gibb, Halestorm, Jonathan Russell of The Head and the Heart, Lindsey Stirling, Matt Shultz of Cage the Elephant, Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant, Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro, Wes Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites of Lumineers and mxmtoon.

According to the Evening Standard, some of the athlete guest appearances include F1 racer Lando Norris, golfer Greg Norman, and NFL cornerback Richard Shema, who will be performing in the Twitch Rivals contests. Those who stream during the event on March 28th can have a chance to be featured on Stream Aid, and those who want to donate immediately can do so here.

Other prominent platforms such as Bandsintown, which is used to notify people about concerts in their area, will be holding a music performance live stream featuring Amanda Palmer and Sofi Tukker among many others from March 26th to the 27th. Courtney Barnett and indie pop outfit Lucius recently held a marathon stream featuring The War on Drugs, Sharon Van Etten, Kurt Vile, Kevin Morby & Katie Crutchfield, Fred Armisen, Sheryl Crow, Bedouine, Nathaniel Rateliff, Emily King, and Lukas Nelson.

Schedule:

Twitch Channel:

9:00 AM PST – Intro & Musical Performance

9:30 AM PST – Musical Performances, Celebrity & Athlete appearances, Special Messages, Streamer Features & more!

11:30 AM PST – SIMULCAST: /TwitchRivals Twitch Rivals Tournament #1 Fortnite (Cont.)

12:30 PM PST – Musical Performance Hour

1:30 PM PST – 1:30pm PST: Musical Performances, Celebrity & Athlete appearances, Special Messages, Streamer Features & more!

3:30 PM PST – SIMULCAST: /TwitchRivals Twitch Rivals Tournament #2 UNO (Cont.)

4:30 PM PST – Musical Performance Hour

5:30 PM PST – Musical Performances, Celebrity & Athlete appearances, Special Messages, Streamer Features & more!

7:30 PM PST – SIMULCAST: /TwitchRivals

8:30 PM PST – Musical Performance + Show

Twitch Rivals Channel:

9:00 AM PST – Intro & Musical Performance

9:30 AM PST – Twitch Rivals Tournament #1 Fortnite

11:30 AM PST – Twitch Rivals Tournament #1 Fortnite (Cont.)

12:30 PM PST – SIMULCAST: /Twitch

1:30 PM PST – Twitch Rivals Tournament #2 UNO

3:30 PM PST – Twitch Rivals Tournament #2 UNO (Cont.)

4:30 PM PST – SIMULCAST: /Twitch

5:30 PM PST – Twitch Rivals Tournament #3 Fortnite

7:30 PM PST – Twitch Rivals Tournament #3 Fortnite (Cont.)

8:30 PM PST – End of Show

Photo Crerdit: Owen Ela