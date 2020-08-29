FKA twigs and Filmmaker Hiro Murai Collaborate on Fantastic, Surreal Sword-Fighting Video for “Sad Day”

Home News Paige Willis August 29th, 2020 - 1:46 PM

FKA Twigs has released a video for her song titled “Sad Day.” The film was made with the cinematographer Hiro Murai that created this short film that includes a samurai fight. FKA Twigs haunting vocals over the samurai fight creates an experience for the viewer that should not be missed.

In the video, Twigs can be seen walking down a dark street, a man walks into a diner, and she follows him in. The two characters of the short film can be seen around the city fighting and floating with their samurai swords that allude to the inspiration of anime films or cartoons. Twigs ends up getting split down her center by her competitor at the end of the film, but then it is revealed that she has also stabbed the man. There is then a hand that reaches from within the hand, grabs the sword and pulls it in deeper to his chest. After this series of events, Twigs, wakes up in the same diner that she was being thrown out of earlier in the film, and there is an illusion that the whole sequence was just a dream.



Sonically the vocals sound haunting along with the backing tracks that stick to FKA Twigs tone that can be heard throughout her music. Twig’s voice is equally unique as it is ethereal and creates a new experience for listeners. The lyrics allude to the idea that the song is about holding on to someone too tightly when they are ready to let go. She sings, “I can imagine a world when my arms are embraced around you/I lie naked and pure/With intentions to clench you and take you/The city howls with a cry to seduce you/And claim you/So it’s time/And it’s a sad day for sure.”

Just earlier this month the young artist teamed up with a London based musician 645AR to make the song “Sum Bout You.” The song is described “…as a breezy pop song full of airy beats and 645AR’s signature high-pitched, auto-tuned rhymes while the video sees the two artists flirt through some kind of erotic internet chat room,” by Adam Benevides, a writer here at mxdwn.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat