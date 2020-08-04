FKA Twigs Teams Up with London Artist 645AR for Off-Kilter Pop Song “Sum Bout U”

Home News Adam Benavides August 4th, 2020 - 7:30 PM

London artist FKA Twigs has released a brand new song, “Sum Bout U” featuring Bronx rapper 645AR. The song was produced by SensieATL and El Guincho and comes with a light, tech-inspired video conceived by FKA Twigs and directed by Aidan Zamiri.

“Sum Bout U” comes to life as a breezy pop song full of airy beats and 645AR’s signature high-pitched, auto-tuned rhymes while the video sees the two artists flirt through some kind of erotic internet chat room. The release of the video also came with the launch of a new GoFundMe fundraiser from FKA Twigs for Sex Worker Mutual Aid Funds that aims to raise money to be given directly to strippers and sex workers.

To do her part, FKA Twigs announced the launch of the fund with a personal donation of £10,000. The fund will be distributed between SWARM, Lysistrata and the East London Strippers Collective (ELSC). It is currently approaching the halfway mark of its £30,000 goal.

Discussing some of her reasoning behind the effort, the artist shared the following on her Instagram page: “I feel like now is the time for me to step forward, pay respect, and shine a light on the challenges facing sex workers, especially during these uncertain times. Sex workers I know and have met have discipline, craft, talent and work ethic—not only do they deserve better long-term, but their income has been wiped out by the lockdown and many are invisible to the financial aid available to others.”

Earlier this month, the multi-talented Brit collaborated with Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West and Skrillex for a new single called, “Ego Death.” At this year’s GRAMMY Awards, the singer appeared as a back-up dancer during a tribute performance by Usher to the late musical legend Prince.

The performance drew criticism from fans of the artist as she did not do any singing despite being billed as a feature performer. The artist later said she was not asked to sing but would of course welcome the invitation from GRAMMY organizers in the future.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat