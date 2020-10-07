Major Lazer’s Music is the Weapon Drive-In Tour Stops at the Rubidoux Drive-In in Riverside 10/23/20

Major Lazer on Day 2 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Electronic dance artist trio Major Lazer is hitting the road for a Drive-In only tour this October, with performances in Riverside and Burlingame, CA and Fort Worth, TX. These will be their only performance dates of the year, so if you’re in the greater Los Angeles area, grab your tickets for their Rubidoux Drive-In Theatre date on October 23, 202o in Riverside. The tour, called Music is the Weapon is brought to you by Hotbox, and the Riverside performance will also be broadcast as part of Sirius XM’s Diplo’s Revolution Halloween Special. Tickets will be sold per vehicle, starting as low as $45 for single riders and allowing up to four people per car. The event will maximize social distancing guidelines, and masks will be required.

Major Lazer consists of Jamaican-American electronic dance music artists DJs Walshy Fire and Ape Drums along with music producer, Diplo. The group have released three full-length albums and five EPs, which featured vocal contributions from Pharrell Williams, Sean Paul, Camila Cabello, Quavo, Travis Scott, and J Balvin, among others. In 2018, Billboard ranked Major Lazer at number five on their 2018 ranking of dance musicians.

Major Lazer’s fourth studio album Music Is The Weapon will also be dropping on October 23rd, 2020, so fans can expect to hear fresh songs at their Drive-In show!

Location: Rubidoux Drive-In Theatre

Address: 3770 Opal St, Riverside, CA 92509

Tickets available starting at $45

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado