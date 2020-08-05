Tobacco Collaborates with Trent Reznor on New Song “Babysitter” and Announces New Album Hot, Wet & Sassy for October 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech August 5th, 2020 - 1:27 PM

Thomas Fec’s electronic music project Tobacco has released a new song “Babysitter,” which is a collaborative track with Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor. This latest release will be featured on Tobacco’s newly announced album release Hot Wet & Sassy, out via Ghostly International on October 30. This upcoming album will be released on cornetto or black vinyl, CD, digital download/streaming and cassette.

“Babysitter” opens up with a gritty bass infused synth line, on top of syncopated hip hop inspired beats, before merging into a softer chorus, with ethereal keys that use a pop element. Tobacco’s distorted vocals are complemented by Reznor’s signature singing during the bridge, which merges both of their musical worlds into one concise track.

This unique blend of pop and industrial was present on his recent Tobacco releases “Centaur Skin,” and “Can’t Count On Her,” which also utilizes a bit of a dance punk aesthetic.

“I feel like it’s the most I’ve been able to refine what I’m doing,” Fec explained. “For the past decade I’ve had this motherfxcker on my shoulder that makes me pick away at structure and melody. Purposely covering up moments because I can. That really came to a peak on Sweatbox. So I wanted the opposite this time. Write the songs without ripping them in half. I went from ‘what would the Butthole Surfers do?’ to ‘what would Cyndi Lauper do?’”

Fec is also a member of Black Moth Super Rainbow and the alternative hip hop group Malibu Ken. Malibu Ken released “Tuesday,” “Corn Maze” and “Acid King” last fall.

Hot Wet & Sassy tracklist

1. Centaur Skin

2. Pit

3. Headless to Headless

4. Stabbed by a Knight

5. Chinese Aquarius

6. ASS-TO-TRUTH

7. Jinmenken

8. Babysitter (feat. Trent Reznor)

9. Road Warrior Pisces

10. Poisonous Horses

11. Mythemim

12. Body Double

13. Motherfuckers 64

14. Perfect Shadow

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat