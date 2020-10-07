Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings Share Cover of “Little By Little” Made Famous by Dusty Springfield

Home News Krista Marple October 7th, 2020 - 6:08 PM

The infamous tune “Little By Little,” originally performed by Dusty Springfield, was recently covered by Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings. “Little By Little” is a part of the upcoming covers album Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) that is set to be released digitally on October 23. This album will be the second posthumous album since Jones passed away in 2016.

Jones and The Dap-Kings successfully covered this track while still keeping it true to the original by using vibrant instrumental sounds. Jones confidently shows off her vocal talents by adding a soulful twist while The Dap-Kings helped add a funkadelic twist to the track. Jones executed a very similar tone to Springfield to help keep the song at its roots.

Jones passed away at the age of 60 after losing her battle with pancreatic cancer. In 2013, Jones was diagnosed with bile duct cancer. After going through surgery, she announced that she was then in stage II of pancreatic cancer. She received chemotherapy but unfortunately her cancer eventually returned.

“Little By Little” was made famous by Dusty Springfield on her 1966 album You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me. Springfield was a widely known pop singer from London. According to Rolling Stone, Springfield passed away from breast cancer in 1999 at the age of 59.

The “Little By Little” single is accompanied by a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours.” The cover of Wonder’s iconic song was released last month. Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) will be available on RSD Black Friday and will feature an exclusive transparent blue and black splatter vinyl, according to a press release.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna