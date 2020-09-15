Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings Announces Covers Album Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) for October 2020 Release and Shares Cover of “Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours”

Home News Aaron Grech September 15th, 2020 - 4:34 PM

A new covers album by the late Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings is set for release on August 23 digitally via Daptone Records. This upcoming project is titled Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) and hosts the newly released cover “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,” made famous by Stevie Wonder.

This take on “Signed, Sealed Delivered I’m Yours” is a unique blend of the retro soul throwbacks that the group was known for, blended in with some left field influences due to the addition of what sounds like a sitar. Jones’ confident vocal presence is all over the track, as she joyously sings each lyrics with an unmatched intensity and passion.

This upcoming covers project will see the performer’s renditions of numerous noteworthy performers including Gladys Knight, Janet Jackson and Woody Guthrie. Two of the songs specifically, “Rescue Me” and “In the Bush” were among the outtakes that were originally intended for The Wolf of Wall Street motion picture soundtrack. The group’s take on Janet Jackson’s “What Have You Done for Me Lately” from 2001 debut Dap-Dippin’ with Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings will also be featured.

Jones unfortunately passed away in late 206 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. The band and her record label released the group’s final studio album Soul of a Woman, the following year. “Soul of a Woman is eleven tracks of ‘60s and ‘70s inspired soul and funk. “Though likely the band’s final album, its message of hope will live on,” mxdwn reviewer Kalah McLaughlin concluded.

Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) track list

1. Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours

2. Little By Little

3. Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)

4. Here I Am Baby

5. What Have You Done For Me Lately?

6. Take Me With U

7. This Land Is Your Land (Digital Album Exclusive)

8. Inspiration Information

9. Giving Up

10. Rescue Me

11. In The Bush

12. It Hurts to Be Alone

13. Trespasser

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna