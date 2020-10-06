Postal Service Shares Teaser on Social Media for Announcement Tomorrow

Home News Aaron Grech October 6th, 2020 - 4:53 PM

Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard recently dedicated one of his Postal Service songs to the United States Postal Service during a quarantine performance back in August, and it looks like the group may have some plans for the future. While the band’s last outing together was a 2013 tour in honor of the tenth anniversary of their debut album, the group’s social media teased something for tomorrow, October 7.

The brief clip from the band’s teaser shows the band’s name alongside a caption that reads “YOUR MEETING WILL BEGIN TOMORROW 10.7.2020.” The group’s Jenny Lewis, who also served as frontwoman for Rilo Kiley, also shared this teaser alongside a release date.

The band’s sole studio album Give Up was released in 2003, prior to the release of Death Cab for Cutie’s most popular studio album Transatlanticism. While the band made plans of recording a follow-up album, the project never came to fruition. The group’s 2013 reunion was the subject of a documentary called Everything Will Change, which compiled interviews with the group, cut between two shows the band performed at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California.

Gibbard has been busy putting out solo work in the past year, releasing “Proxima B” in May and “Life In Quarantine” in March. He also held an extensive All Beatles-covers livestream earlier in the year and appeared at the All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief virtual benefit. The performer has also been busy with Death Cab for Cutie, releasing a song called “To The Ground” with the group last August.

