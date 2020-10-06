John Prine’s Wife Reacts to Trump’s Tweets About Coronavirus: “COVID Has Broken My Heart and Changed My Family Forever”

Home News Aaron Grech October 6th, 2020 - 11:43 PM

U.S. President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days ago, but he stated in a video call over the weekend that he was feeling “better than I did 20 years ago,” after receiving treatment, and according to The BrooklynVegan, reportedly a steroid, at Walter Reed Medical Center. He also tweeted tweeted just today “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” despite over 200,000 deaths in the U.S. due to COVID-19.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

One of these deaths included folk musician John Prine, who passed away back in July at the age of 73, just one year older than Trump. “I wish I could just have visited with @JohnPrineMusic in the hospital while he was still awake – we would not have needed a joy ride,” she wrote. “This BS is excruciating to witness and so disrespectful to the 207,000 grieving families.”

Forgive me – the latest reported deaths from Covid-19 is close to 210,000 Americans. — Fiona Whelan Prine (@FionaPrine) October 4, 2020

She also replied to his claims that people shouldn’t be afraid of the virus, stating that she was very afraid of COVID-19, especially as it impacted her husband and that it has killed over 210,000 Americans. She added that he was a “sad selfish man,” while stating that the country deserves better.

You are wrong again @realDonaldTrump I am very afraid of Covid-19. The disease has broken my heart and changed my family forever. It has killed 210,000 Americans. You are a sad selfish man. We deserve so much better. — Fiona Whelan Prine (@FionaPrine) October 5, 2020

A number of high profile guests such as Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Bonnie Raitt, Kurt Vile and Bill Murray appeared on the Picture Show: A John Prine Tribute Show live stream. One of the performer’s final recordings, “I Remember Everything” was played during the tribute. More artists such as Sean Watkins, John Darnielle of Mountain Goats, Grace Potter, Colin Meloy of The Decemberist and Warren Haynes performed Prine covers in the wake of his death, while many more figures such as Bruce Springsteen, Margo Price, Jeff Tweedy and Justin Vernon gave condolences on social media.