Bishop Briggs Releases Soaring New Track “Higher” Alongside Vibrant New Music Video

Los Angeles based Scottish alt pop and platinum recording artist, Bishop Briggs released a soaring new track titled “Higher” on Island Records alongside a vibrant new music video. Briggs comments, “I wrote ‘HIGHER’ in the darkest time of my heartache. I wanted to be the person who had learned all their lessons and was ready to move on, but I wasn’t there yet. Not even close.”

Elaborating further on what inspired the song, Briggs explains:

I started imagining myself racing down the street high-fiving whoever I could – spreading joy so much that I became joy. I then imagined myself feeling a lightness in my thoughts where I could negate even the most intrusive thoughts just by telling them to leave me be. I imagined this person because I desperately wanted to be this person. I hope you feel a relief when you listen to ‘HIGHER’ because just by listening to it, you are manifesting a new existence in which you are the joy.

According to Fader, Briggs states, “I’ve always been playing piano. That’s still something that I really want to incorporate into the set, and it’s something I’ve always used as a tool for songwriting.”

It sounds like Briggs got what she wanted with “Higher.” It incorporates a powerful rhythmic piano sound with an uplifting EDM feel and by the look on her face when the piano plays she really feels the rhythm.

The video shows Briggs wearing yellow on a blue mat with a video of her arms and hands in the air on a giant screen in the background. With palm trees in the distance, the film appears to have been filmed in Southern California.

Briggs remains sitting on the ground throughout the entire song, but she makes many emotional facial expressions from the time the video starts until the very end making the video interesting to watch despite having no change in scenery.

The song is quite catchy and the chorus, especially the word “Higher,” remains in your head long after the song is over.

In other recent news, Briggs covered Queen’s “We Will Rock You” for a Makeup Forever commercial. The cover can be streamed on all major platforms.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz