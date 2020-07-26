Lindsey Stirling and Bishop Briggs Join Forces on the Track “Jekyll and Hyde” For String Sessions

Home News Peter Mann July 26th, 2020 - 12:16 AM

Los Angeles-based electronic/dubstep violinist, Lindsey Stirling, recently teamed up with British indie pop singer-songwriter, Bishop Briggs, for a collaborative rendition of Briggs’ 2019 single, “Jekyll and Hyde,” off Briggs’ second full-length studio album, Champion, via Island Records. The black and white shot version of “Jekyll and Hyde” premiered last Friday, July 17 on Stirling’s weekly virtual series, String Sessions.

According to a press release, “Each episode of String Sessions, which Lindsey launched in early May, opens with a unique performance of one of her guest’s songs accompanied by a string arrangement created by Stirling followed by an in-depth interview. Past guests have included Jewel, Andy Grammer, Amy Lee from Evanescence, JP Saxe x Julia Michaels, Gabby Barrett, Johnny Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls and LP (view all episodes here).”

The stylistic achromatic sleek looking video for Stirling and Briggs’ “Jekyll and Hyde” adds depth to their respective performances. Stirling, exhibiting her highly virtuosic violin playing, commands the stage and does so playing a flashy glitter laden violin. A kind of performance art to the way Stirling captivates her audience, adds a creative symphonic element to Briggs’ “Jekyll and Hyde” already cinematic feel. Briggs taking center stage, with strobe lighting and huge screens in the background, showcases her kinetic energy felt with the utmost immediacy. Both performers complement each other and really make for an eclectic pairing. To watch Lindsey Stirling’s String Sessions with Bishop Briggs stream below, via YouTube.

Briggs has released two full-length studio albums, 2018’s Church of Scars and 2019’s Champion. Last year, Briggs cut contractual ties with her producers, due to alleged verbal abuse, detailed in a lengthy Instagram post. Briggs voiced that she found solace receiving emotional support from a close musical confidant, Justin Tranter, claiming he was her “guardian angel.”

Stirling has released five full-length studio albums: 2012’s debut self-titled Lindsey Stirling, 2014’s sophomore effort Shatter Me, 2016’s Brave Enough, 2017’s Warmer in the Winter and last year’s Artemis. According to the aforementioned press release, “Additionally, Lindsey Stirling recently announced that her charity outreach program The Upside Fund, which she initially launched in April to help families with dire economic needs as a result of COVID-19 and has already given hundreds of thousands of dollars to help, is now open to accepting tax-deductible donations and has extended its reach to include anyone with immediate economic assistance (such as housing/rent, utilities, medical bills, food) as a result of all of the events that have transpired recently across the globe.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi