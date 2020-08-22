Bishop Briggs Releases Brash New Cover of Queen’s “We Will Rock You”

Home News Paige Willis August 22nd, 2020 - 3:05 PM

Bishops Briggs has released a new cover of the song “We Will Rock You” by Queen. The song was released in a campaign for her makeup campaign for Make Up For Ever. Briggs cover has been released separately from the campaign however, and will be available for streaming outside of her role of Make Up For Ever ambassador.



The British singer of “River” took the Queen classic and made it her own. Briggs’ cover included the iconic beat, however after the first verse there are additional beats added to the main beat of the song. The same guitar solo is included with minimal variations, as well as the ad-libs that are featured in the original version.

Queen originally released the song in 1977 on their album “News Of The World” included on the same A-side as their other international hit, “We Are The Champions.” The song was recorded with very minimal instruments, and mainly including stomps and claps for the audience to be able to participate in their music. “We Will Rock You,” was one of the very many innovative songs that Queen recorded adding to the progression of the way that music was recorded in studio.

Briggs’ version of the song differs in what would be the stomps and claps in the original are drums and a kick drum. The cover version of the song is obviously newer so the resources to be able to recreate the same feel of the song are more available now for artists than they were back in the 70s. The new version of the song gives a new meaning from the perspective of a moving which could be called refreshing.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz