Reliant Tom Release Dramatic New Music Video for “The Beach”

Home News Ariel King October 1st, 2020 - 11:50 PM

Post rock and electronic duo, Reliant Tom, have released a new music video for “The Beach.” The track first appeared on the duo’s most recent album, Play & Rewind, while the new music video features Reliant Tom’s singer, Claire Cuny, dancing alone on an empty beach.

Cuny spends the entirety of the music video dancing in a pool of water that sits just above the surface of the sand on a vast beach, small specks of crowds seen in the distance. Boats stuck in sand sit strewn across the empty ocean as Cuny runs, jumps and slides her hands across the shallow waters. Cuny’s experience with choreography shines through in the new music video, with her sways over the sandy water highlighting the theme of the song. Her dramatic movements rewind, with the splashes falling in reverse, then moving forward. The landscape of the beach she dances upon provides a stunning backdrop, with long stretches of shallow water reflecting the ocean and blue sky above.

“The Beach” features Cuny’s quiet and smooth voice over Monte Weber’s synths and production. Maciej Lewandowski contributed to the track on bass, with Jules Jenssen playing drums. Cuny softly sings “rain down, rain down on me/I’m a child, I’m a child of the sea/Someday, somewhere I’ll meet you at the beach,” over the tranquil instruments that have joined her on the track. Her voice creates a lovely contrast to the instrumentation, which shimmers below her as glides over the departing lyrics.

Weber and Cuny have been collaborating since 2015, and self-released their first self-titled EP in 2016. They released their first full length debut in 2018, with the album’s singles including its title track, “Bad Orange” and “Happy Birthday.” Their most recent album, Play & Rewind, had been released this past May, with the singles including the album’s title track, “Never Mind The Garbage,” “The Sky Is Falling” and “11-2.”