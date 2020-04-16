mxdwn PREMIERE: Reliant Tom Share Video for Methodical New Song “The Sky Is Falling”

Home News Matt Matasci April 16th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Artsy electronic pop group Reliant Tom will be releasing their sophomore album Play & Rewind on May 8 and today we’re pleased to premiere the second single, “The Sky Is Falling.” Along with the mesmerizing new song we’re also premiering its video, which is a simple set of visuals that complement the methodical, beat-driven track. The duo of Claire Cuny and Monte Weber previously released the single “Never Mind The Garbage” at the end of March.

“The Sky Is Falling” opens with a simple, rhythmic guitar riff that melts into the tri-hop style drum track. Unsurprisingly, the song carries dark undertones; one of the major themes and influences on this album is the depression that enveloped Cuny following the unexpected death of her father, in front of her, on the release day of their debut album Bad Orange. “Father, father the sky is falling / Pack your bags, tell the girls / Father, father the sky is falling / Nothing in the world can get me anymore,” she sings in the chorus.

The video was made by the band while they are in quarantine and like most videos that have been released during this time, it makes heavy use of digital effects. Cuny sings “The Sky Is Falling” as the background sizzles and distorts around her, visually reinforcing the grief and fear she expresses in the lyrics.

Bad Orange, the band’s first LP, was released in the fall of 2018 and followed their debut EP in 2016. It included singles like “Happy Birthday” and the title track, “Bad Orange.” Joining Weber and Cuny on Play & Rewind are Brendan Littlefield on keyboards and Maciej Lewandowski on bass. The album will be released on Diversion Records.