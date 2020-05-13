Reliant Tom Releases Video for Deeply Personal Title Track from New Album “Play & Rewind”

Home News Aaron Grech May 13th, 2020 - 10:59 PM

The electronic post-rock outfit Reliant Tom have released a new music video for “Play & Rewind” the title track from their latest studio album, released earlier this year. This latest video was directed by Claire Cuny the group’s singer, and Monte Weber. This project was written in honor of her late father, who died on the day of the group’s most recent album release.

“Play & Rewind,” is an earnest indie track, filled with ambient background noises in the background, an acoustic guitar performing the main melody and a pop drum line. The video opens up with a home recording-esque visual style, cut with scenes of someone walking up a hill, old memories and the group performing.

“Monte and I started making this album shortly after his passing. I think I needed to get these thoughts out of my body, I could feel so much tension building up inside myself,” Cuny stated in a press release. “I honestly didn’t know what else to do, this event completely took over my mind. I couldn’t think about anything else. I still think about it every day. It’s an album for my dad, but it’s also very much for me. Making Play & Rewind with Monte really helped me keep moving.”

The albums’s singles include “Never Mind The Garbage,” “The Sky Is Falling,” and the most recent “11-2,” which saw the band utilize their trip hop roots. The group’s previous album Bad Orange, was supported by “Happy Birthday,” a track utilizing a dark electronic sound, blended with alternative rock influences.