Reliant Tom Release Dramatic New Song “Never Mind The Garbage”

Matt Matasci March 27th, 2020 - 12:42 PM

Reliant Tom are back with a new song “Nevermind the Garbage,” taken from the group’s upcoming album Play & Rewind, which is out May 8 through Diversion Records. The song is based on a simple acoustic guitar figure, allowing vocalist Claire Cuny’s rich, sultry vocals to take the forefront. Plinking piano keys and a gradually shift into heavier instrumentation add a dramatic flare to the song, showcasing the undeniable chemistry of Cuny and her bandmate Monte Weber. It’s this kind of slow-burning dynamic that makes Reliant Tom such an appealing and exciting new group to watch evolve.

<a href="http://relianttom.bandcamp.com/track/nevermind-the-garbage">Nevermind the Garbage by Reliant Tom</a>

The Brooklyn-based duo was formed at a DIY event in the city, with Cuny and Weber teaming up for a dark, experimental sound that is at the same time very accessible and melodic. In 2018 we premiered a similarly melancholy song called “Happy Birthday,” which was released on their 2018 album Bad Orange, also on the Chicago-based Diversion Records. Play & Rewind is the band’s second album, following a self-titled EP in 2016 that was self-released.