Mr. Bungle Appears to be Teasing Recording Plans

Experimental metal band Mr. Bungle have recently wrapped up their first live performances in over two decades, and now it appears that the group may be hitting the studio soon. The band recently posted a photo of a mixing board, with a few pieces of tape, captioned with some of the band’s members names written with marker on top of them. Scott Ian of Anthrax, who performed with the band during their recent reunion shows was also named on the mixing board, indicating that he may record with the group on their upcoming project.

Mr Bungle consists of Faith No More frontman Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn, and Trey Spruance, who released their seminal demo The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny in 1986. This demo was performed in its entirety during the live performance, along with various covers from artists across genres such as Circle Jerks, Faith No More, Slayer and even the Mr. Rodgers Neighborhood theme.

Dave Lombardo joined the band on stage alongside the original three members and Ian, while groups such as Cattle Decapitation, Possessed, Hirax, the Melvins, Ho99o9, Cunts and Spotlights served as the shows openers.

One of the recent shows got out of hand when concertgoers threw their friend’s ashes during a performance in New York City. These ashes were of Dakota Young, a recently deceased metal fan who purchased tickets to the show.

Dunn recently performed with King Buzzo on his latest studio album release Gift of Sacrifice.