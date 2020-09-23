Ohana Festival 2020 Announces Virtual Festival Featuring Performances by Pluralone, Deaf Charlie Featuring Jeff Ament and More

Home News Aaron Grech September 23rd, 2020 - 9:03 PM

The Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California was forced to postpone this year due to COVID-19 and revealed a nearly identical line-up for its 2021 edition, set to take place from September 24 to September 26, 2021. While fans eagerly await to hit Doheny State Beach to see Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon and the Pretenders live next fall, the festival is offering a special virtual festival.

This virtual festival is set to feature new performances by Deaf Charlie ft. Jeff Ament and John Wicks, Pluralone, Iron Sage Wood ft. Rob Machado and The Aquadolls. Last year’s live performances featured the likes of Pearly Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Jenny Lewis, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Poolside

The Kona Brewing Co., which presents the festival, will be donating $50,000 to the San Onofre Parks Foundation, Doheny State Beach Foundation, Sea Legacy, Rob Machado Foundation, WSL Pure, Wyland Foundation, Waves for Water and Los Cerritos Wetland Trust. This event will be broadcast for free via Doheny State Beach on Nugs.net and YouTube.

There will also be archival footage showing past performance footage from Vedder, The Strokes, Incubus, Social Distortion, Tash Sultana, Jenny Lewis, Glen Hansard, LP, Lucas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Mudhoney, Benjamin Booker and Las Cafeteras.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried